Tracy Anderson's Top 5 Belly Fat-Blasting Exercises

Not a fan of that little bulge above your jeans? These five moves from Tracy Anderson are sure to firm and flatten your tummy in no time. Not only are they easy to learn, they also can be done pretty much anywhere, from the floor of your living room to your hotel room. Follow along with this video to get a step-by-step guide to each fat-burning exercise.

The first move, the arabesque sous sous, gives a simple plank an upgrade. Start with one forearm and same-side knee on the ground. Your opposite hand should be on the ground too, a few inches apart. Lift your other leg in the air, then tap it on the floor behind you. Bring your resting leg up to cross over your first leg to do a core-tightening plank variation. To finish the move, return to starting position. Anderson recommends doing 30 reps of this exercise on each side.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Tracy Anderson’s Go-To Workout for Sculpted Abs in Minutes

The next move is another plank sous sous, but this one features a step-through move. After crossing your legs, release them and step one leg across your body into a raised side plank position.

For move 3, the hydrant side kick and toe tap combination, you’ll prop yourself up on one knee and arm, kicking your opposite leg in the air and then touching it back behind you to complete one rep. This move not only works for core, but also fires up your glutes and inner thigh muscles.

RELATED: Why You're Not Losing Belly Fat

Next, you’ll do an open diagonal plank extend to the side. Start on one knee and extend your other leg around and behind, placing it on the floor, then extending your resting leg back. After the extension, rest on your knee again and kick the first leg out to other opposite side. Repeat 30 times on each side to feel the burn.

To finish off your anti–muffin top workout, do a flexed swing. In a downward dog position, rest on one elbow, keeping your other hand planted on the ground. Lift yone leg into the air, then slowly bring it down, lowering your planted leg onto the knee while simultaneously tapping the toes of each foot together. That’s one rep. This move requires engaging your core to lift your body up and down, so you’ll definitely feel (and see!) results.