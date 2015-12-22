Tracy Anderson: 4 Steps to Slim, Sculpted Arms

This upper body fat blast will give you the arms and shoulders you've always wanted.
When it comes to achieving an amazing upper half, it's not enough to do just bicep and tricep moves. You need to pair a range of arm movements with bouts of cardio, which target the underlying flab. When you do, you get three big benefits: a more effective and higher calorie burn, allover arm and shoulder toning and, surprisingly, some upper-ab action (read: a tighter tummy). Now throw those arms in the air and jump around a littleâgreater endurance and serious definition await.Â View the full workout
