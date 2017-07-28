6 Total-Body Moves to Get Ready for Summer with Tracy Anderson

Summer has arrived! That means it’s time to bare some skin, soak up a little vitamin D (while wearing plenty of SPF, of course), and head to the beach. Here at Health, we’re firm believers that every body is a “beach body.” Still, we’re always determined to get healthier and stronger—and with the weather bright and sunny, it’s a great opportunity to get motivated to be even more active.

Watch the video: The Total-Body Strength Workout Professional Ballerinas Do Every Day

To help you become your fittest self this summer, Health’s contributing fitness editor Tracy Anderson put together a quick (yet ridiculously effective) total-body workout sequence that you can do absolutely anywhere, whether at home or on the sand. Watch this video as she demonstrates a series of heart-pumping exercises that are aimed to sculpt and tone your body from head to toe. During each step of this routine, Anderson combines multiple moves that work together to help you see results faster. So even though this workout takes just a couple minutes to complete, we guarantee you’ll be feeling the burn by the end.

No time to watch the video? Here’s a quick rundown of the workout:

Windmill plank with arabesque - 30 reps per leg

Side kick with arm reach – 30 reps per leg

Rolling plank in to split stretch – 30 reps per side

Leg slide to sous sous plank – reps per leg

Arabesque to hip dip & bridge – 30 reps per side

Crab with side extension – 30 reps per leg