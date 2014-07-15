Tory Burch Brings Some Bling to Wearable Fitness Trackers

RELATED

If you love wearing a fitness tracker but you hate how it looks next to your nice watch (or you’re tired of people asking you why you're wearing a rubber bracelet), this Tory Burch collaboration is for you.

The designer worked with Fitbit to create four accessories that hold the core of the Fitbit Flex, the sensor-containing portion of the tracker which you remove from the original band to charge. The Tory Burch for Fitbit silicone wristbands are printed with Burch's signature lattice design, while the brass bracelet and pendant incorporate decorative fretwork.

Note that the accessories are intended for everyday use (e.g. tracking your steps): Burch's site says to use the original Fitbit wristband for best results during workouts and sleeping.

All four items are available for purchase (or pre-order) at Fitbit.com, ToryBurch.com and select Tory Burch boutiques—Fitbit Flex sold separately for $99.95. But hurry, they're selling like hotcakes!

(Available for pre-order: expected to ship by 8/31)

Photos: Courtesy of Tory Burch