The best thing about Google—aside from, you know, having the entire world at your fingertips—is that you can find ideas for literally any of kind workout at the stroke of a keyboard. Want to find the perfect at-home ab workout? Google it. Need to know the difference between squats and deadlifts? Google it. In search of something new and exciting to get your sweat on? You know the drill.

And if you're consistently turning to trainer Google for fitness tips and tricks, you're not alone—in fact, you're in very good company. In 2019 alone, Google saw trillion of searches across news, entertainment, sports, food, and more.

Because of that, Google rounded up the top trending workouts of 2019. Ranging from ones you've heard of (hi, planks!) to ones that sound completely new (uh, One Punch Man workout?), here are the top 10 trending workouts everyone was looking for this year, plus what they mean for your exercise routine. The best news: These workouts all offer unique ways to get active. So you just might find one intriguing enough to inspire your next move.

1. Mirror Workout

This discreet at-home device, appropriately named Mirror, hangs on the wall and looks just like a regular full-length mirror. The major difference: It also serves as a personal trainer, leading users through workouts ranging from barre and boxing to yoga and kettlebell, with routines spanning 15 to 60 minutes. You get more than 10,000 programs to choose from with the Mirror, so you’re bound to find a few you love. And it’s relatively wallet-friendly, if you sign up for the payment plan of just $42 per month for 36 months.

2. One Punch Man Workout

If you’re an anime fan, you might have typed this term into your search. But for those who aren’t, One Punch Man is a web comic that features a hero who can knock out his opponent in one single punch. YouTube star Tyler Oliveira decided to train like this fictional dude to see what results he'd gain. At its basic level, the workout Oliveira followed included 100 push-ups, sit-ups, and squats and a 10K run. Oliveira switched up some of the reps throughout his weeks of training, though, and increased and decreased the distance of the run each week. In the end, he did build some muscle and kick up his cardio, so it could be worth a try.

3. Manduu Exercise

Manduu, an exercise concept and studio with 11 locations across the country (most in Tennessee), features electric muscle stimulation or EMS. The device is meant to turn up the results of a strength training session by sending electrical pulses throughout the body to help muscles contract and potentially activate more muscle fibers. In class, instructors work with just two clients at a time, who get strapped into whole-body EMS gear—it typically provides a buzzing sensation—as they work through strength exercises. The workout lasts just 15 minutes, but the company says it provides benefits equal to hours of exercise. While EMS does have some science to back it up, most studies involve less than 100 subjects, most of which are male athletes. Translation: A little more research needs to be done on the exact advantages.

4. Body Groove Workouts

Fitness personality Misty Tripoli founded this dance-centric form of fitness. While she leads you through specific dance steps, she encourages free movement that feels good for your body—and of course, to have some fun with it. Each workout on the Body Groove site lasts just five minutes, but you can do a bunch in a row to cater to the time you have or how much you want to sweat. You’ll shell out $49 for the year or $10 per month to get Body Groove on demand.

5. BBG Workouts

BBG stands for “Bikini Body Guide,” a workout program co-created by now world-renowned trainer, Kayla Itsines. On her app, Sweat with Kayla, and website ($20 per month or $120 per year), you’ll find three different BBG programs—the original, featuring 92 weeks of 28-minute workouts, BBG Stronger, a 52-week program, for those who want to get in the gym and lift weights, and her recently launched BBG Beginner, designed for the post-pregnancy crowd who’s looking to ease back into exercise with 15- to 25-minute workouts.

6. Bungee Workout

A bungee workout works exactly as it sounds—class goers strap into a bouncy contraption anchored overhead as they perform different strength and cardio movements. Studios have popped up across the country, from Tough Lotus in Arizona to Pop Fit Studio in Philadelphia. At each location, the equipment helps students through exercises like triceps push-ups and squat jumps, making them lighter and obviously bouncer. But they also require some core stability to keep from going totally rouge on each movement and cardio endurance to keep up the pace. (Plus, it just looks cool thanks to the floaty moves!)

7. Planter Fasciitis Exercises

Doctors treat more than two million cases of planter fasciitis a year, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. It’s also particularly common in sports that require repetitive movements, namely running. In other words, it’s no wonder people often Google exercises to help ease the heel pain you'll experience with the foot condition. For a complete list of foam rolling techniques and stretches that should assist in alleviated aches, check out this list from the American Council on Exercise. Then, read all about the five best running shoes for plantar fasciitis.

8. Flat Stomach Workout

The goal heard 'round the world: flat abs. While exercise alone won’t necessarily lead to even, washboard abs, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t focus on some core exercises. You need a strong midsection, including abs, back, and butt, to perform everyday movements, after all. For a long list of ab moves to try at home, check out this list of 31 exercises to strengthen your middle. And while you’re at it, check out the tips and tricks celebs and their trainers swear by for a flat stomach.

9. Plank Exercises

Planks—or basically holding the top of a push-up—offer one of the best ways to work your body right down to the core. By maintaining a straight line from shoulders to heels (pulling your belly button up to your spine, squeezing the glutes, and pressing the floor away from you with your hands), you target the deep core muscles known as the transverse abdominis, or those muscles that wrap around your middle like a corset. When you strengthen them, you’re more stable as you stand, walk, squat, or press, and you can gain improved posture and maybe even faster run times. To switch up your plank exercises, try these 20 variations you can do anytime, any place.

10. Medicine Ball Workouts

The med ball can make any gym or at-home workout super fun. Whether you want to add an extra core stability challenge to your typical moves (like push-ups or mountain climbers), crank up your cardio with power exercises (say, with tosses, wall balls, or turns), or you just want to gain strength from head to toe, the med ball has you covered. Check out Jen Widerstrom’s total-body med ball workout for some ideas on how to incorporate the tool into your routine, then check your form with these three moves from trainer Katie Austin.

