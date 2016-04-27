Tank top season is right around the corner (finally!). If you're looking to tone up before you go sleeveless, this fast-acting circuit will help whip your arms into shape. It targets the triceps, that tricky and oft-neglected trouble zone in the back of the arms. Grab a set of dumbbells and a timer. Complete each move 10 times. Take 30 seconds to recover, then repeat the circuit. Crank through as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes. Do this workout 3 times a week for 4 weeks.

Yoga push-ups

Start in a straight-arm plank position with your feet hip-width apart. If you are still working on building up to a full plank, lower your knees to the floor. If you’re advanced, you can try this move with one leg extended and lifted off the ground.

From plank, lower your body towards the floor with your arms tight against your rib cage. Stop when your shoulders are in line with your elbows, pause for a 3 count, then press back into plank pose.

Seated overhead extensions

Start in a seated position with legs crossed. Hold the dumbbell in your left hand and grab the left elbow with your right hand. Then slowly lower the weight behind your head. While hugging your biceps towards your ears, raise the weight toward the sky until your arm is completely extended. Then lower back down. Do this 10 times on each side.

Triceps get-ups

Start by lying on your side with one arm extended above your head and the other arm in front of you, hand pressed against the ground. Use the front arm to push up into a seated position. Lay back down, then repeat.

Dips

Place your hands shoulder-distance apart behind your torso, and walk your feet out in front until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. Bend at your elbows to lower your body toward the ground, then straighten your arms to raise up. You can make this harder by keeping one leg up (as demonstrated). Switch legs after 5 dips.

Skull crushers

Lie on a flat bench or the floor while holding dumbbells directly above you at eye level, palms facing one another. Bend your elbows to bring the dumbbells to ear level. Keeping the parallel, take a full 3 seconds to bring your arms back to the starting position.

