What Kayla Itsines, the Tone It Up Girls, and Other Fitness Stars Do When They’re Not at the Gym 

Instagram stars like Kayla Itsines, the Tone It Up girls, and Kelsey Wells may live for fitness, but that doesn’t mean they kick it in the weight room 24/7. We wanted to find out how the super strong ladies spend their days, so we asked them about their favorite places to be on the rare occasions they aren’t getting sweaty. Watch the video above to hear where six of our favorite health influencers hang out when they aren’t working out.

It’s no secret that Tone It Up founders Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn are besties. After all, the twosome built a thriving business together. But the duo once again proved their BFF status when they told us they’re most likely to be chilling at each other’s homes when they aren’t crushing one of their original full-body workouts. Surprising? No. Adorable? Yes.

We love that Katie Austin is all for some well-deserved R&R when she isn’t doing one of her crazy impressive dance cardio workouts. Where can you find Austin when she isn’t posting serious fitspo on Instagram? “At a restaurant, eating good food with friends,” she tells Health.

Bikini Body Guide creator Kayla Itsines is just as committed to meeting her goals outside the gym. When we asked her what she’s up to when she isn’t squatting and planking like a champ, she said she’s often doing work at a café.

Fit mama Kelsey Wells gets her work done too, making time for loved ones between tasks: “When I’m not working out, you’ll find me with my family or working,” she says.

As for Aussie yogi Sjana Elise, she’s been bit by the yoga bug and can’t get enough it: “When I’m not doing yoga, you will find me at the beach...doing yoga,” she jokes. Keep it up, ladies!