You can't open a social app thee days without seeing a virtual fitness tutorial, and most look like a great way to build muscle and get in a sweat at home. Problem is, not everyone has the fitness equipment many of the tutorials require. But you don't need an elaborate home gym to get a good workout. Karena Dawn, co-founder of Tone It Up, shares three gear-free, glutes-strengthening circuits with Health you can try right in your living room. Your booty will thank you later.

Warm-up

Dawn stands her dynamic warm-up—which stretches and strengthens the body—with her feet apart, bending her legs into a deep lunge. She demonstrates a quad stretch by bending her knee and grabbing her leg behind her, stretching the front of her thigh. She adds a standing figure four into her warm-up, standing on one leg while crossing the other over her knee, then alternate legs. For a deep stretch, she sits back into her squat as far as she can go while still maintaining balance. She finishes with a hamstring stretch, alternating cross body stretches by touching her opposite hand to the opposite leg.

As you start the workout, Dawn recommends completing each three-move circuit twice before moving to the next circuit.

Circuit One

Squat with leg lift

For the first circuit, Dawn does a squat with a leg lift, alternating sides. The move involves bending into a standard squat and raising one leg as you return to a stand. Repeat 10 times, keeping the weight in your heels as you move throughout your reps.

Round the world lunges

Step into a forward lunge with your left leg then step back to standing position. As the name implies, continue the movement around your body, stepping into a side lunge and putting your left leg behind you for another standard lunge. Repeat this move 10 times. On your second set, repeat the move 10 times on the opposite leg.

Wide leg plié

Step into a wide leg plié by positioning your feet past your hips and your toes pointed outward at a 45 degree angle. Like a standard squat, bend your knees to a 90 degree angle, then lift back up to your starting position. To work the thighs and glutes, squeeze your inner thighs and tuck your pelvis downward. Repeat this move 10 times.

Circuit Two

Single-leg deadlift

Start by standing on your right leg as you lean forward. Lift your left leg up behind you as you continue to lean forward, and once your torso and raised leg reach a 180 degree angle, slowly lift back to a standing position. Repeat this move 10 times. On your second set, repeat the movement 10 times on the opposite leg.

Booty Pulses

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step your right foot behind you, pulsing it upward while squeezing your glutes. Repeat this move 20 times. On your second set, repeat the movement 20 times on the opposite leg.

Curtsy Lunge

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, like you would prepare for a standard squat. Step your right foot at a diagonal behind you, bending both knees 90 degrees. Protect your joints by not letting your knee dip past your ankle. Repeat this movement 10 times on each leg.

Circuit Three

Knee/heel taps

Lie on your side, either propping up your body by resting on your elbow, or lowering down so your entire side is on the floor, your head resting in your palm. Bend your knees slightly, lifting your top leg a few inches off the bottom leg. Alternate tapping your knees together, then your heels together, and repeat this move 20 times. On your second set, lay on the opposite side, repeating 20 times.

Leg lifts

Stay in the same position as with the knee/heel taps, but extend your top leg. Point your toes to the ground and lift your heel upward, so your leg is rotated forward slightly. Lift your top leg so it comes a few inches above your hips, and lowering it into the same position as you cycle through the move. Repeat 20 times. On your second set, lay on the opposite side, repeating 20 times.

Glute Bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet on the floor. Keep your legs hip-width apart and lift your pelvis a few inches off the ground, keeping your shoulders and neck safely on your mat. Press your arms into the floor as you push your pelvis upward. Repeat 20 times. On your second set, move your feet closer to your body and lift your heels, which will target a slightly different part of your booty. Repeat 20 times.

Finish off your workout by lying on your back, hugging your knees to your chest and rocking side to side to stretch your glutes and lower back.

