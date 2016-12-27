The Tone It Up Girls Swear By This Butt-Sculpting Workout

Want to reinvent your rear in the new year? Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott—better known by their legions of social media followers as the Tone It Up Girls—have the perfect butt workout to get you started. The trainers love these lower body exercises because they attack your tush from all angles, ensuring you hit muscles your typical squat-and-lunge workout might miss (you'll see there are no squats in sight in this butt-sculpting circuit). And this workout will do more than just make your booty pop: performing the moves back to back revs up your heart rate and melts away fat from your entire body.

Complete each exercise 42 times with as little rest as possible. All you'll need is a set of dumbbells and a little space—you can even do this workout at home.

Weighted Hip Dips

Begin in a bridge position, holding two dumbbells on your hips and making sure your heels are directly below your knees. Slowly lower your butt down so it's barely touching the ground, then immediately lift hips back up to the original position. Make sure you're squeezing your glutes at the top of the pose.

Forearm Booty Kickback

Begin in a tabletop position on your forearms. Keeping your shoulders directly over your elbows and your core engaged, kick your right leg behind you and raise your leg as high as you can. Squeeze your glutes to get your leg even higher, then slowly lower your knee back down.

High Jump

Begin in a squat position with your feed hip-width apart. Make sure your arms don't go past your toes. Push off the ground and jump as high as you can while raising your arms above your head. Land softly on your feet. Complete 42 reps to increase your heart rate and tone your entire body.

