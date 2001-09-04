Tone and Tighten With a 30-Minute Strength Program

These moves will help you not only lose fat but also get a sleeker body and boost calorie burn all day long—thanks to extra muscle. Each one calls on multiple muscles, fitness expert Keli Roberts explains, so “your body burns more calories than if it were doing a single-focus exercise like biceps curls.” Plus, every move is designed to shape your muscles, improve your posture, and build your core, so even everyday activities become easier to do. If you recently had a baby, get your doctors OK before working out.