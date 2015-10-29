The Brilliant Self-Rolling Yoga Mat You Didn't Know You Needed

http://youtu.be/JjctHnKUc88

Your yoga practice is about to get even more relaxing, thanks to the self-rolling mat.

Created by fitness and yoga enthusiast Aaron Thornton, the YoYo Mat debuted via Kickstarter in August. Since then the project has raised more than $150,000 from yoga-loving supporters.

So just how does it work?

Loosely resembling those popular '90s slap bracelets, the YoYo Mat stays super flat when in use and tightly rolls itself up when you're finished. Each mat is designed with a bi-stable steel spring band, which causes only one side of the mat to roll up. The other side remains flat when clicked into place. When you're ready to go, simply flip over and snap the mat to activate the auto-rolling feature.

Another perk: it's made from a biodegradable closed cell material, so it doesn't absorb sweat or germs.

The mats are set to ship in November and are currently available for pre-order for $79.

Now, if only Crow Pose was this easy...

