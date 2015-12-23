This Ballet Set to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Is Breathtaking

It's two days before Christmas, so there's a good chance you're a) at home with your extended family, or b) one of the few people left at your office. When you inevitably need to get away from it all, channel Freddy Mercury, belt out "Let me goooo!" and feast your eyes on this gorgeous reinterpretation of "Bohemian Rhapsody," Queen's classic rock opera. The mesmerizing dance is performed by incredibly talented (and insanely fit) Erina Takahashi, English National Ballet's lead principal, and James Forbat, first soloist from the same company. Takahashi currently dances as Clara in the English National Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker, while Forbat plays the Nutcracker, according to EW.com.