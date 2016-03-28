This 9-Year-Old Girl Ran a 24-Hour Navy SEALS Obstacle Course

It’s official: We have zero excuses left to skimp on our workouts, after learning that 9-year-old Milla Bizzotto trains three hours a day, five times a week—y'know, for fun.

“I don’t want to play video games,” she recently told the Miami Herald. “I don’t want to Hoverboard. I don’t want to do things to make life easier. I want to be comfortable being uncomfortable. I have one body and it’s all I want and all I love.”

Earlier this month, the 53-pound athlete ran BattleFrog’s Xtreme 24-hour obstacle race in Miami, alongside her father Christian Bizzotto, a Crossfit gym owner who trains clients for BattleFrog and Spartan competitions.

The course Milla conquered was designed by U.S. Navy SEALs. She completed a 36-mile run, an 8-kilometer swim, and 25 obstacles (such as crawling under barbed wire and scaling a 12-foot wall), according to the Washington Post. Milla was the youngest competitor.

What would inspire a little girl to sign up for such a grueling event? The Miami Herald reports that Milla began training after she was bullied in school.

“People would call me names and say I wasn’t a good player,” she said. But rather than defending herself with physical violence, Milla decided to become empowered though physical fitness: “I didn’t want anyone else to go through what I did. I want to set an example and show other kids that they can do or be anything they want.”

The bullying died down after Milla started training, her dad told The Cut. "Her outlook is so much different now that she knows how to defend herself."

And it seems safe to say our latest fitspiration isn't going to quit any time soon: “I’m fearless,” Milla told the Herald. “And knowing I’m inspiring people makes me more fearless."

"It is hard," she admits. "But that doesn’t stop me."