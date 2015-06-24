A 4-Move Workout to Tone Your Thighs

The thigh gap is crap. You know that. But that doesn't mean you should totally ignore your inner thigh muscles, which help support a stable core. You may already be doing squats, lunges and ab moves, but to prevent injury and muscle imbalances, it's important to work your body from every angle.

With the inner thighs, it’s less about what you do and more about how you do it. The key? Lots of repetitions, multiple times per week. Complete 4 sets of each of these exercises, 2-3 times per week, and soon you'll be standing strong.

Swiss Ball Hip Abduction

Sit on a chair and place an exercise ball between your calves. Hold your legs straight out in front of you and squeeze your knees together. Hold for 2 counts and release without allowing the ball to fall out. Repeat for 20-30 reps.

The “Jane Fonda”

Lie down on your right side with your right leg straight and your left leg bent with your left foot in front of your right knee. Lift your right leg up as high as you can. Hold for 2 counts and then lower to the ground. Repeat for 20-30 reps before switching to your left side.

Lying Leg Toners

Lie on your back with your head and feet on the ground. Place an exercise ball between your calves and secure it. Lift your legs off the ground to a 45 degree angle and squeeze your legs together into the ball. Hold for two counts and release, without dropping the ball. Repeat for 20-30 reps.

Sumo Squat Pulses

Stand with your legs a bit wider than shoulder width and your toes slightly flared out. Keep your chest out, shoulders back, and hands out in front of you. While keeping a tight core, squat down until you are parallel with the floor and then pulse up and down for a total of 30 reps.

