These Amazing Pics of a Couple and Their Dog Working Out Will Seriously Motivate You

Looking for some new fitspiration? Chicago-based couple Mike and Lex Sawtelle love working out together—and aren’t afraid to get their precious pup Wrigley in on the act.

Lindsey Murray
July 01, 2015

Looking for some new fitspiration, stat? Look to the Chicago-based couple Mike and Lex Sawtelle, who love working out together almost as much as they love each other—and aren’t afraid to get their precious pup Wrigley in on the act.

Wow! We are so excited and grateful to have so many new followers! Since we have a lot of new faces following us, we wanted to tell you a little about who we are! Jacked (@sawtelly) and Jill (@lexsawtelle) originally created this page as an outlet for our weird and crazy couple fitness videos. We are husband and wife in Arizona who have been married for 3.5 years and have one furry child, @mr_wrigley_jiggly, who we like to incorporate into some of our videos! We are both constantly thinking of new fun stunts or workouts to do together and although they don't always turn out, we have fun with it and create what we can!! We are excited to share with you our love for health and hopefully inspire a few of you to loosen up a bit and have a little fun! Thanks for following along! :) #duo #handstand #strong #fit #lift #swolemate #press #pair #goldendoodle #abs #armday #fitcouple #fitgoals #coupleworkouts #igfitfam #famthatsfit #couplesthatworkouttogether #bodyweight #corestrength #relationshipgoals

The buff duo are behind a popular Instagram account where they post crazy 15-second fitness stunts they've performed. Some of the most impressive include a family-style push-up in which Mike uses Lex and Wrigley as resistance along with a clip of Mike pulling up Lex up to the roof of their house using an ax.

Mike, 29, who owns a pest control business, recently told the Daily Mail: "They say the couple who sweat together stay together. There's couples more ripped than us but we're unique in that we are a little creative—we have fun, chuck in a song and a fluffy dog."

And while you might want to think twice before attempting some of their more advanced moves—"for ages we crashed and burned," the very-ripped Mike admitted to the Daily Mail—don't worry about the safety of the Sawtelles' canine assistant. Said Mike: "Wrigley's biggest fear in life is being left out and he wants to be involved in everything."
