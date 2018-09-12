We Tried the $600 Personal Massager That Celebs Are Obsessed With

You may have seen this funky-looking massage tool making the rounds on social media—celebs like Shakira and top athletes like three-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings have posted glowing reviews of the TheraGun Professional Massager. The idea is to place the ball on sore muscles that need some TLC; pull the trigger and the ball will hammer away at 40-beats-per-second, manipulating and loosening tight spots.

Sounds awesome—but with the steep price tag, is it worth it? We had Health editors try it, and here’s what they said.

Amazon.com

To buy: $600; amazon.com

“I take five SoulCycle classes a week, and my calves are chronically tight. I’ve tried everything from intensive stretching to acupuncture, but nothing has totally worked—until I tried this. After every class, I blasted my legs from ankle to upper thigh. Not only did I feel better, but I also found that I was able to perform better in my classes.” —Bethany Heitman, executive editor

“Some Theragun fanatics told me they prefer using it before a workout to warm them up, but I found it most effective after. I used it for about 10 minutes after an intense boot camp. It feels like a good, deep massage, and it left me feeling loosey-goosey—in a really good way!” —Arielle R. Franklin, senior contributing editor

“My husband and I work out six days a week, and by the end, we’re de nitely a little tight. So we were both really excited to try this. I liked it, but my husband was even more into it. He lifts weights and found it useful in his recovery, plus he loved that it looks like a power tool. I’d say it’s totally worth the cost if you work out regularly." —Heather Muir Maffei, beauty director