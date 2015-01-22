The New Service That Lets You Try Fitness Trackers Before You Buy

Unsure which fitness tracker is right for you? Lumoid will let you test out all the major devices before you buy one.
If you haven't hopped on the fitness tracker bandwagon yet it's likely because a) there are way too many choices, and b) they're pretty expensive.
Enter Lumoid, which just announced a "try-before-you-buy program" for wearables that promises to remove those roadblocks for you. The company originally launched as a way to rent expensive photography gear, but now they're applying that (brilliant) idea to fitness and sleep trackers.
You create an account and choose up to five gadgets you'd like to try from Lumoid's lineup, which includes those from top-rated brands like Garmin, FitBit, Jawbone, and Misfit. The sign-up process includes entering your credit card information, but there's no charge up front. You get a full week to take your favorites for a whirl before keeping your perfect fit—or sending all of them back.
If you say no to all five, you'll pay a $20 rental fee, but should you decide to keep one, the fee is put toward the cost of the device. A week may not seem like enough time to really get to know each one, so a good strategy might be to narrow it down to two or three so you can give each one a few days of use. But it's up to you.
Even if you don't find your fitness-tracking soul mate the first go round, 20 bucks to explore your options is still way better than dropping a hundred-plus hard-earned dollars on a tracker you'll never use.