The Common Exercise Problem That Kept This Star Athlete From Finishing the CrossFit Games

They may have insane six eight-pack abs and thigh muscles that could cut steel, but when facing down heat and dwindling hydration, CrossFit pros: they’re just like us.

Julie Mazziotta
July 27, 2015

 

At least, that was true of competitor Annie Thorisdottir at this weekend’s CrossFit Games. After suffering a "heat injury," Thorisdottir had to withdraw from Friday’s event, and made the difficult decision to leave the Games entirely on Sunday.

In multiple Instagram posts, the two-time champion explained that she “had difficulty standing and my vision was blurred” while powering through the classic Murph workout, consisting of a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and ending with another mile. Thorisdottir headed to the medical tent, and after nearly three liters of saline solution she made it back to the floor that day.

Murph went so far away from what I hoped for - I have never experienced anything like this before... I completely over heated and lost a lot of fluid. That final mile is the longest mile I have done. I was really scared that I would have to withdraw I gave it everything I had until he time cap hit me - at that moment I had difficulty standing and my vision was blurred. The medical staff on site brought me in and made sure I was healthy enough to continue in the competition. 1,5h and 2,5L of saline solution later I was standing on the floor to do the snatch ladder. I want to thank the medical staff for being amazing, the crowd for cheering me on and my coach @jamitikkanen, my boyfriend @frederikaegidius and @activebacks for helping me through the day.

But unfortunately, it was too much for her to handle through the rest of the competition, and she made the wise decision to listen to her body instead of forcing it through the punishing final events.

I came into the Games in the best shape of my life - unfortunately, due to health concerns, I have had to withdraw from the Games this year. I overheated during Murph suffering a combination of dehydration and heat injury. I was able to finish out Friday, but yesterday my body still wasn't responding in the right way. I pushed through each event hoping to get my power back, but it didn't happen. I have enjoyed every second of being here even though it did not end the way, I wanted it to. I so appreciate all the support from everyone around me and in the stance. You guys make the experience of competing that much better! I plan on coming back even stronger next year! #allsmiles #enjoythejourney @crossfit @crossfitgames

While the setting may be abnormal, anyone who’s struggled through say, a run, in 95-degree, 80%-humidity can certainly relate to Thorisdottir's dilemma. Heat injury is actually an umbrella term for the many things that can happen when exercising in the heat becomes too much, including (in order of severity) heat cramps, heat syncope (aka fainting), heat exhaustion, and the more serious heat stroke.

This week is going to be one of the hottest of the year in many parts of the country. Thorisdottir’s troubles with the heat are a good reminder to down enough water during exercise. There's no strict guideline on how much you should drink. (In fact, overdoing it on water can be dangerous, too.) In super hot weather, most people will need to break after every 15 to 20 minutes of exertion for a drink, but to stay hydrated all you really need to do is listen to your thirst.*

In really hot weather, it's also not a bad idea to have a sports drink on hand to replace electrolytes, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Heat exhaustion, for example, can be brought on by salt depletion as well as water depletion.

Despite the outcome for Thorisdottir, she stayed upbeat, promising to come back next year and regain her title as the "Fittest Woman on Earth."

*This information has been updated.

