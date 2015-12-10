The Best Sneakers For Walking

When walking you need your shoes to handle that repetitive heel-to-toe rolling motion. After all, "a 150-pound woman's body encounters between 900,000 and 1,350,00 pounds of impact over a three-mile walk," says Paul Langer, DPM, author of Great Feet for Life.

So make sure your kicks are comfy and supportive—a poor fit can lead to injury. And choose ones that are secure across the instep and in the heel, but roomy enough to wiggle your toes. Here, shoes that will protect your feet whether you're fitness walking or simply commuting.

Watch the video: How to Burn More Fat When Walking for Exercise