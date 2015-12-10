The Best Sneakers For Walking
The right walking shoes for every need, from speed walking to a long day at work.
The perfect pair
When walking you need your shoes to handle that repetitive heel-to-toe rolling motion. After all, "a 150-pound woman's body encounters between 900,000 and 1,350,00 pounds of impact over a three-mile walk," says Paul Langer, DPM, author of Great Feet for Life.
So make sure your kicks are comfy and supportive—a poor fit can lead to injury. And choose ones that are secure across the instep and in the heel, but roomy enough to wiggle your toes. Here, shoes that will protect your feet whether you're fitness walking or simply commuting.
Watch the video: How to Burn More Fat When Walking for Exercise
For everyday walking
To buy: $84; amazon.com
A cushioned heel paired with a flexible forefoot helps the Asics Gel Frequency accommodate your natural stride. Plus, the mesh upper helps keep feet cool and dry.
For commuting
To buy: $50; zappos.com
It's no wonder the Vans Classic Slip-On is a Zappos top seller. The versatile grey slip-on goes with dresses, jeans, skirts, and more, and can easily be slipped off and stored under your desk if you need to change into something more formal for the office. Plus, with a padded collar and shock-absorbing footbed, they're ultra-comfortable and easy on the feet.
For speed walking
To buy: $25; amazon.com
With extra cushioning in heavy-wear zones (think heel and toe), the sleek Ryka Constant (starting at $25; amazon.com) is perfect for fast-paced fitness walkers.
For distance walking
To buy: $90; amazon.com
The New Balance WW1065 has the style of a running shoe, but is designed for long-distance walking. The highly supportive sneaker features medial posts at the inside edge of the shoe to prevent overpronation, a common foot problem.
For casual walking
To buy: $59; amazon.com
Not a race walker? Slip on the Skechers Go Step the cushioned sole allows for hours of comfortable walking.
For walking and running
To buy: $80; amazon.com
Why splurge on two pairs? The Adidas Energy Cloud running shoe can easily double as a walker.
Trail walking
To buy: $100; newbalance.com
Thanks to ground-gripping outsoles, comfy foam material, and adequate cushioning, the New Balance Fresh Foam Gobi Trail v3 shoe is just right for rugged terrain.
Running errands
To buy: Starting at $27; amazon.com or zappos.com
The sleek Saucony Jazz Low Pro is available in 29 on-trend hues. Superlight nylon and shock-absorbing midsoles mean you wonâ€™t be sacrificing comfort for style.
Warm-weather walking
To buy: $60; amazon.com or zappos.com
The Sperry Top-Sider Seacoast is made with breathable canvas, making it an ideal choice for leisurely walks along the beach or boardwalk.
Winter walking
To buy: $109; llbean.com
With waterproof materials and extra insulation, these L.L. Bean winter sneakers provide superior traction and will keep socks dry in snow and slush.
Short walks
To buy: $65; amazon.com
These stylish Keds Double Decker Textured Jersey sneakers easily slip on and off, making them perfect for quick trips out of the house.