The 5 Top-Rated Waterproof iPhone Cases on Amazon

When you lead an active lifestyle, your iPhoneÂ will inevitably wind up in a precarious situationâcaught in the rain during a bike ride, tossed in a snowbank on a rough ski run, floating in a river after a failed kayaking selfie.Â Protect your phone and the photos, music, and contacts within with one of these iPhone casesÂ that rank high on Amazon.

JOTO Universal Waterproof Case for Apple iPhone 6S, 6, 6S Plus, 5S, 5 ($20; amazon.com)



If youâre hitting the beach, scoring one of these dry bags can keep your phone, credit cards, and money safe from water, sand, and crumbs.

SmartSpeed iPhone 6 Case ($25; amazon.com)

This case wonât protect you from a full submerge, but it does guard against rain and splashes. It also featuresÂ extreme shock protection, so if you tend to drop your phone a lot, then this might be the case for you.

Easylife Waterproof Case for iPhone 6/6s ($70; amazon.com)

Take your phone surfing and snorkeling (underwater pictures!) up to 6 feet below the surface with this case. When you first get the phone youâll perform a waterproof test on a piece of paper so youâll be sure to install it correctly on your phone.

Fully Sealed Underwater Shockproof Snowproof Dirt proof Protective Luxury Cover for Apple iPhone 6 / 6s ($100; amazon.com)

Your phone can stay submerged for more than three hours in this case. ItÂ also takesÂ crystal-clear photos.

Maxdara iPhone 6S Waterproof Case ($100; amazon.com)



Sometimes when you put a big, bulky waterproof case on your phone, you loseÂ a lot of its features, like the sound and camera. With this case, youâre still able to use your phone at its full potential while also keeping it protected from the elements.

