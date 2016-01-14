You'll get more from your Pilates, yoga, or core-focused moves—meaning a stronger, fitter belly—by following these tips:

•Move from your waist. Whenever you twist, make sure the movement happens from your bottom rib up. Keep hips still.

•Tighten up. Throughout each move, you should feel a tightening, similar to zipping up a pair of tight jeans, from one hip bone to the other.

•Exhale deeply. To help strengthen your abs and protect your lower back, be sure to exhale thoroughly with every breath.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Torch Your Core in Every Workout