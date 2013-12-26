The 20 Most Inspiring Health and Fitness Mantras

From inspiring slogans and manifestos to motivational ads and billboards, there’s no shortage of inspiration to keep health routines going strong. These powerful messages can help you stay on track to being your happiest, healthiest, and fittest yet.

Jordan Shakeshaft, Greatist.com
December 26, 2013

From inspiring slogans and manifestos to motivational ads and billboards, there’s no shortage of inspiration to keep health routines going strong. These powerful messages can help you stay on track to being your happiest, healthiest, and fittest yet.

1. Take the First Step

Photo: ACE Fitness
2. Be Bold

Photo: fitnessfactor.tumblr.com
3. Be Brave

Photo: fitbie.com
4. Be Above Average

Photo: ACE Fitness
5. Be Accountable

Photo: ajani.ca/blog
6. Take a Stand

Photo: eatnexercise.tumblr.com
7. Keep Moving Forward

8. Make Waves

Illustration: Lululemon Athletica
9. Think Positive

10. Forget Fear

Photo: travisholley.blogspot.com
See 10 more motivational mantras at Greatist
This article originally appeared on Greatist.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up