The 20 Most Inspiring Health and Fitness Mantras

From inspiring slogans and manifestos to motivational ads and billboards, there’s no shortage of inspiration to keep health routines going strong. These powerful messages can help you stay on track to being your happiest, healthiest, and fittest yet.
From inspiring slogans and manifestos to motivational ads and billboards, there’s no shortage of inspiration to keep health routines going strong. These powerful messages can help you stay on track to being your happiest, healthiest, and fittest yet.
1. Take the First Step
Photo: ACE Fitness
2. Be Bold
Photo: fitnessfactor.tumblr.com
3. Be Brave
Photo: fitbie.com
4. Be Above Average
Photo: ACE Fitness
5. Be Accountable
Photo: ajani.ca/blog
6. Take a Stand
Photo: eatnexercise.tumblr.com
7. Keep Moving Forward
8. Make Waves
Illustration: Lululemon Athletica
9. Think Positive
10. Forget Fear
Photo: travisholley.blogspot.com
See 10 more motivational mantras at Greatist
This article originally appeared on Greatist.com