The 10 Health.com Stories You Shared Most in 2015

We don’t mean to toot our own horn, but we we’re pretty popular on social media in 2015. Our editors worked hard to seek out content that you wanted and gave you realistic advice that you could apply to your life. We talked to the experts to get the best tips on everything from finally kicking your bad soda habit to stealing the routine that Jillian Michael’s uses to get her killer bod and we’re so glad that you couldn’t resist sharing our tips with your followers. Check out 10 of our most-shared articles from 2015.

56k shares

We rounded up research-backed ways to get rid of your gut for good. With easy-to-do tips like incorporating monounsaturated fatty acids and magnesium-rich foods into your diet, it’s no surprise that our guide was a hit among followers

53k shares

Weight loss, made easy. This interactive 30-day challenge was our most-shared story on Facebook in 2015, and for good reason. Each day offers expert tips, meal plans, or workouts to make shedding pounds a no-brainer.

51k shares

Back in April, Dove released an inspirational video that sent a strong message about how we view ourselves as women. A camera crew filmed women choosing to walk through two doors—one marked “Beautiful” and one marked “Average.” Many of the women, who were located in out five different cities around the world, went through the door marked average, as that’s how they would describe themselves. The clip ended by encouraging women to celebrate themselves as they are, a message we should all get behind.

40k shares

We all know a soda habit isn’t the healthiest, but it can be hard to kick the carbonation. Cutting back, whether you consume diet or regular, can be good for your weight and your overall health. Our guide makes weaning off soda seem less daunting.

39k shares

Looking to add a little green to your life? Our 21-day challenge helps to seamlessly incorporate veggies into your diet. Our easy recipes and expert strategies will have you eating 30 grams of fiber by the end of week three.

32k shares

Jillian Michaels is the definition of #abgoals, so no wonder her fat-blasting circuit was our biggest hit of the year on Pinterest. With just 7 moves, this calorie-torching series promises to transform your body in 4 weeks.

31k shares

Age-defying hair, skin, and hands can be yours—no expensive spa treatments required. Eating well, exercising often, and heading off stress are the real foundation for a youthful glow.

30k shares

Does the thought of doing 50 push-ups seem daunting? One of our editors proved that it’s totally do-able with this 30-day plan by New York City-based Master Trainer Shaun Zetlin. With our day-by-day guide you’ll be half way to 100 in just 4 weeks.

29k shares

You’re probably used baking soda to make homemade baked goods, but who knew that this kitchen staple had so many beauty uses? Turns out the product can be used as an alternative to many expensive spa treatments used to smooth hair, brighten skin, whiten teeth, and more.

29k shares

Your brain on sex can have interesting effects on your overall health. Doing the deed can act like an antidepressant, relieve pain, and boost your memory. Now that scientists are unraveling the mystery, it’s hard not to wonder the role that getting frisky plays on our mind.