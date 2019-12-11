Teri Hatcher Just Posted a Bikini Pic and Shared Why She Doesn't Mind Aging: "Being in This 55-Year-Old Body Actually Feels Liberating"

What makes a bikini pic on Instagram more than just another bikini pic on Instagram? One that comes with a message of truth and positivity.

The photo was part of a post from Teri Hatcher, the former star of Desperate Housewives. Hatcher, who turned 55 on December 8, looks strong and lean in her bikini. She’s just completed an 8-week challenge from F45 Training, and it’s paying off. (F45 Training is “functional training”—a mixture of circuits and high-intensity interval training-style workouts—in 45-minute long sessions.)

Hatcher—who also played Lois Lane on the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman—is embracing her training for more than just the aesthetic changes. “Exercise has become a source of well being not a means to look good naked, (sic)” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Hatcher’s Insta pic is her “after photo,” which she was asked to submit as part of the F45 challenge. Her reason for choosing a bikini shot? “Well, this is my truth and being in this 55 year old body actually feels liberating,” she wrote. “Here’s the thing. I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them.”

The actress went on to share some of the positive aspects of aging. “Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for,” she wrote. “You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal...or not. And that’s okay. Mostly, you know to make the most of every moment.”

For Hatcher, who has a 22-year-old daughter, Emerson Tenney, making the most of every moment involves sharing joy, positivity, and the knowledge she’s gained from her life experiences (good and bad), plus helping to encourage and support others. She’s no stranger to pushing herself both physically and mentally; she has two marathons and several triathlons under her belt.

And as for the bikini pic—which she admits she may never wear again—sharing that with the world is just one way she’s being “open to others” and “open to life.”

“No filters, no makeup, no airbrushing, no negativity. Be strong enough to be vulnerable,” she concluded her post.

