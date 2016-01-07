Target Pairs Up With SoulCycle for Capsule Collection and Popup Series

Big news, Target shoppers: This morning, the brand announcedÂ a new collaboration withÂ the luxury spin studioÂ SoulCycle.Â TheyÂ will offerÂ complimentary classesÂ in 10Â cities, as well asÂ an exclusive SoulCycle x Target design capsule.

We’re bringing MORE SOUL to MORE CITIES! That’s right! We’re teaming up with our friends at Target to bring Soul pop-ups to 10 cities across the country. So get ready Denver, Nashville, Houston, Seattle, DC, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Minneapolis and LA... We're bringing the cardio party to you! To learn more about the #SoulCycleXTarget experience, check out http://bit.ly/SoulxTarget Nai-post ni SoulCycle noong Huwebes, Enero 7, 2016

Items in theÂ capsule collection feature both the signature SoulCycle wheel as well as Target's red bullseye. At less than $50 apiece, theÂ clothingÂ in this lineâwhich include sweatshirts, tank tops, tees, and sweat pantsâcost about halfÂ of what typical SoulCycle apparel goes for.

The free SoulCycle classes (they usually run $34) will be held during three-day pop-up series: in Houston, Seattle, and Washington D.C. (Jan. 22-24); Atlanta, Denver, and Nashville (Jan. 29-31); Miami and Chicago (Feb. 5-7); and Minneapolis and Los Angeles (Feb. 12-14). Each tour will host six classes per day in various venues, and sign ups for the classes begin at 3 p.m. on theÂ FridayÂ before the series beings. A few Target stores in the selected cities will also feature pop-up shops for wellness products.

If SoulCycle isn't riding through one of your cities, you can still swipe up some of the gear at Target. But hurry, sizes are selling out quickly!

($29; Target.com)



($49; Target.com)



($49; Target.com)



($29; Target.com)