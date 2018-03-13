This 8-Minute Tabata Workout Tightens and Tones Your Entire Body

Don’t get us wrong, we love working out. But we’re also all for exercise routines that get the job done fast, like this 8-minute Tabata workout that targets the legs, glutes, and abs. As celebrity trainer Erin Oprea explains in this video, Tabata is a four-minute workout made up of eight rounds of 20-second bursts of activity followed by 10 seconds of rest. (Sound confusing? There are apps you can download, like the Tabata Stopwatch Pro, that simplify things by setting a Tabata timer for you.) Now, let’s get to work!

Oprea’s body-blast workout consists of leg-sculpting exercises like lunge pulses that target the quads and glutes, squat jumps that kick up the cardio factor, and standard bodyweight squats. The good news is that you only have to do 20 seconds of continuous activity for each move. That doesn’t mean you won’t feel the burn though. Each exercise is meant to challenge you quickly, working the major muscle groups stat.

Best of all, the 8-minute routine is over before you know it, making it a doable sweat session on even your busiest days. You can even break the Tabata routine up into two four-minute rounds; and do one round in the morning and the other in the evening. Simple as that.

Also great: the benefits of Tabata outlast the workout itself. Strenuous bursts of exercise increase the body’s basal metabolic rate, so you burn more fat even when at rest. Watch the video above to follow along with Oprea’s Tabata routine and get big results in hardly any time at all.