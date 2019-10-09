If you’ve ever found yourself intimidated by some of the equipment at your gym, you’re not alone. With the exception of yoga mats and dumbbells, most gym gear should come with simple instructions. Case in point, the Swiss ball. What exactly are you supposed to do with that, anyway?

Luckily, fitness trainer Kelsey Wells is here to show us five not-scary Swiss ball moves simple enough for novices to follow—but hard enough to firm your core. Take a look at the video above for the five exercises that will tone both your core and your arms.

Hamstring Curl

Lie on your back and place your feet on the Swiss ball, bringing your arms to your sides for support. Bend your knees to your chest, rolling the ball toward your body. Repeat this exercise 12 times.

Decline-Oblique Crunch

Start in a plank position, placing your hands shoulder-width apart and your feet on the Swiss ball. Bend your right leg toward your right armpit, crunching your obliques. Repeat this on the left side, and alternate between the two for 12 reps.

Pike

Start in the same plank position used for the decline-oblique crunch, your feet on the Swiss ball. Raise your pelvis as though you’re moving into a handstand, while keeping your legs on the Swiss ball for support. Repeat this exercise 12 times.

Sit-ups

Lean back against the Swiss ball, your feet firmly on the ground and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Bring your hands behind your head like you would in a regular sit-up, and lower your back down against the ball. Use your core to lift yourself back up. Repeat this exercise 20 times.

Decline Push-Up

Start in a plank pose, placing your feet on top of the ball (like you would for the decline-oblique crunch). Widen your arms a bit past your shoulders and lower yourself by bending your arms at 90-degree angles. Repeat this exercise 10 times.

