9 Sweat-Proof Headphones for Your Toughest Workouts

These headphones will stay put during your sweatiest workouts.
It goes without saying that the right music can push a gym session from meh to mighty, which makes headphones one of your most important pieces of fitness equipment. And when choosing headphones for your most vigorous workouts (think bike rides, HIIT classes, or that half marathon you're training for) sweat-proof is the way to go—you want a pair that won't short out or become super slippery when things are heating up.
These days, many sweat-proof headphones are true wireless, meaning there aren't any wires between the earpiece and your smartphone or iPod. The lack of wires frees up your range of motion (not to mention, there aren't any wires bouncing around with each step). Many of these options also boast additional features like corresponding apps, internal microphones, and even GPS tracking. With a variety of styles, sizes and colors, there's something for everyone on this list. Here, nine sweat-proof headphones for your most challenging workouts.
1
Jaybird RUN True Wireless Headphones
One of the biggest concerns with "true" wireless headphones is the fit—after all, nothing disrupts a good run like backtracking to find a lost earbud—but Jaybird is on it with different size rubber tips and fins to accommodate almost any ear size. They even offer an app-based tracker to locate lost buds, and an impressive four hour battery life per charge.
2
Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones
Bose is famous for their sound quality, and these true wireless earbuds are no different. They offer a five hour battery life, with two more full charges in the carrying case, so feel free to extend that weekend hike. Plus, they come with three pairs of StayHear+ sport tip earbuds that are sweat- and water-resistant.
3
Bragi The Headphone Truly Wireless Earphones
Bragi's The Headphone boasts up to six hours of continuous play, but that's not even the best part. The "audio transparency" mode allows outside noise in so you can be fully aware of your surroundings without sacrificing the tunes that get you pumped—a great feature for urban runners.
4
Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones
This Sony model is affordable and packed with great features, including Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in microphone. They're splash-proof, so you don't have to worry about wearing them in inclement weather. Bonus: They have 8.5 hours battery life.
5
JBL Under Armour Wireless Headphones
These headphones may look bigger at first glance, but that's because they were designed to sit in the bowl of your ear, as opposed to the narrower canal. They use the shape of your ear to lock the earphone into place, so you don't have to worry about them slipping off during a sweat session.
6
Sennheiser PMX 686i Sports Earbud
Maybe you don't want to stress about battery life, or you prefer spontaneous workouts and can't wait for your earbuds to charge. If so, these sporty Sennheisers are a classic wired option made with moisture-resistant and antibacterial materials. The ergonomic design fits over the ears and behind the head, reducing the likelihood they'll slip out of place.
7
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats
Fully charged, these sweat- and water-resistant headphones will last for up to 12 hours. But the best part is that a short five-minute charge will give you an hour of juice, so no need to worry about a dead battery holding up your next workout.
8
Samsung SM-R140NZKAXAR Gear IconX
The 4GB internal storage means you can take up to 1,000 songs with you. The touch-sensitive sides allow for swipe-based controls, which means you won't be jamming the bud into your ear as you try to push a tiny button. You can even use these in conjunction with Samsung's S-Health app to track speed, distance, and calorie intake.
9
Fitbit Flyer Wireless Headphones
Fitbit's wireless headphones are light and sporty, thanks to a splash-resistant coating that protects them from sweat and rain. They're also customizable with various sized ear pieces and fins, as well as different listening modes.