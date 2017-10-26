8 Amazing SWEAT App Workouts from Kayla Itsines, Sjana Elise, and Kelsey Wells

There’s something about fitness influencers like Kayla Itsines and Kelsey Wells that makes us want to be their BFF. Sure, they’re super fit, but they also know that wellness should be attainable for all. Their routines can be done anywhere and by anyone. Need proof? Check out these eight workout videos from the SWEAT app team that target every area of the body and require little or no equipment. Follow along as trainer Kelsey Wells shows you how to sculpt a better butt, Kayla Itsines guides you through classic BBG-style exercises, and Sjana Elise shows you how to use yoga for a stronger mind and body. Happy sweating!
There’s no shame in it: We all want a better caboose. And while standard squats do get the job done, the classic move can get old fast. In this video, Kelsey Wells shows you how to strengthen your backside in new ways. Cycle through easy-to-follow exercises like single-leg lateral jumps, clamshell, and pelvic curls for a tighter rear.
Kayla Itsines’ 7-Minute Heart-Pumping Circuit
Time: 7 minutes
If anyone knows how to combine strength training and cardio, it’s Kayla Itsines. Follow along as the trainer fuses the two with smart moves like bicep curls and snap jumps for a full-body burn that will raise your heart rate in minutes.
Sjana Elise's Yoga to Boost Energy
Time: 6 minutes
Flowing through a yoga practice may feel calming, but a strengthening sequence can actually help wake up the body. Here, Australian yogi Sjana Elise shares one of her favorite energy-revving routines to fire up the muscles (thanks, chair pose!) and invigorate you from the inside out.
Kelsey Wells' Strengthening Circuit
Time: 1 minute
This four-move dumbbell workout from Wells is perfect for weight-training novices. Each exercise incorporates weights of your choice to make classic moves like squats, lateral raises, and chest flies all the more challenging. Aim for 12 reps of each–then repeat ‘til you’re spent!
Kayla Itsines’ Top Exercises for Legs, Arms, and Abs
Time: 2 minutes
Itsines put one of our editors to the test when she brought her top three favorite moves for toned legs, arms, and abs to our studio. Watch the video above to see which exercises give the BBG creator her crazy strong frame. They just might surprise you.
Sjana Elise's Yoga for Stress & Anxiety
Time: 2 minutes
To stress less, do yoga. The calming practice is all about connecting to your breath and winding down. Don’t know where to start? This two-minute flow from Elise takes you through basic poses that will leave you feeling refreshed and centered for the day.
Kayla Itsines’ 7-Minute Total-Body Circuit
Time: 7 minutes
If you want to get stronger from head to toe, look no further. This challenging circuit from Itsines only includes three moves, but it incorporates props like a kettlebell (or dumbbell) and a box to kick up the intensity of sumo squats, jackknives, and push-ups.
Sjana Elise's 4 Steps to Mastering a Forearm Stand
Time: 1 minute
Yes, you really can master a forearm stand like the yogis you follow on Instagram! In this clip, Elise will teach you how to work your way up to the impressive pose in four steps. Don’t be surprised if you build core strength and boost your balance skills along the way too.