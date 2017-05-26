9 Sport Sunglasses That Are Actually Stylish

Fashionable frames protective enough for a tough outdoor workout—and cute enough to don during brunch and errands afterward.
It's important to protect your peepers when you're running, hiking, or cycling out in the summer sun. Unfortunately, most sunglasses designed for athletic purposes look like accessories from the The Matrix. If those aren't quite your style, try one of these unique picks: Each pair features polarized lenses to better reduce glare, sleek shapes that stay put, and durable frames that withstand higher-impact workouts (and the wind, dust, and moisture that comes with them).
1
Under Armour Assist Storm Polarized Sunglasses
This black is a Tough Mudder's dream, thanks to the lenses, which are designed to cut glare and withstand sweaty, wet, even muddy conditions.
2
Tifosi Optics Dea SL
The cutouts on the edges help keep the lenses from fogging up if you're exercising in heat and humidity.
3
One by Optic Nerve Unisex Vinyl
Talk about a steal: These metallic lenses are impact-resistant and yet totally affordable.
4
Maui Jim 'Mavericks' Aviator
While you may not want to rock aviators during a marathon (or, hey, maybe you do!), they do the trick on a walk, while kayaking, or even when taking a dip in the ocean. These particular frames are saltwater safe and super light.
5
Native Eyewear Flatirons
These plastic shades are lightweight and feature nose and ear grips to help them stay in place whether you're on a jog on the beach or deep into a game of sand volleyball. They also come in a slew of cool colors that scream summer. (We especially love the evergreen frost option.)
6
Sunski Original 53mm Polarized Sunglasses
You'll look cool as ever in these bright yellow shades. They are light as a feather, and the lenses provide total ultraviolet protection.
7
Nike Vital Polarized
Your running buddy will be envious of this glam pair. Nike sport shades are designed to blend street style and performance, so you can count on them to shade you through any sweat session and post-workout fun.
8
Suncloud Mayor
The slight curve of these glasses help them wrap around the natural shape of your head, better blocking out annoying side glare and interfering elements, like mist or gusts of wind. Not a huge fan of the funky color and pattern? You can buy these in classic brown and black as well.
9
Oakley Women's Moonlighter
Go ultra-feminine with this cat-eye buy from Oakley. The ear and nose padding prevent slippage for a secure and comfortable feel.
10
Croakies Cotton Eyewear Retainer
Sometimes even the strongest pair of sunglasses can't stay put during Crow Pose on the shore. This genius product from Croakie is the easy fix: The strap can attach to any medium-sized frames, is adjustable so you can tighten your glasses to your head or wear them loose around your neck, and can be thrown in the wash. They also come in all sorts of colors and multi-pack options.