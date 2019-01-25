This Is the Legging Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2019
Retro-inspired stripes are making a big comeback on workout bottoms.
The biggest legging trend for 2019 will look pretty familiar to anyone who lived in Adidas track pants back in the '90s.
Workout tights that take a cue from the brand's iconic tri-color side stripe are everywhere right now. And while the original is still cool, we're also seeing lots of leggings that have a refreshed take on the classic style—think side stripes on modern fabrics, over eye-catching prints, and paired with other trendy features like mesh panels or colorblocking. We're guessing some of the stripe-y bottoms below will soon be popping up at your gym or next SoulCycle class; add them to your cart now before they're gone.
Updated classics
Left: The beloved Adidas 3-Stripe Tights ($40; nordstrom.com) has a lean-but-not-too-tight fit that's perfect for low-impact workouts or just lazing on the couch. Center: With its waistband logo, compression fabric, and pearlized finish, the Koral Rhys Mid Rise Energy Legging ($125; koral.com) delivers a high-performance take on the trend. Right: For crazy soft comfort, you can't go wrong with Champion; their Women's Track Pant ($50; champion.com) has a subtle side stripe and is available in both black and millennial pink.
Sleek neutrals
Left: Shimmering stripes snake around the leg in the Ivy Park Metallic Asymmetrical Stripe Legging ($90; nordstrom.com). Center: With velvet stripes and insulating fabric, the Sweaty Betty Thermodynamic Run Legging ($135; sweatybetty.com) is designed to keep you warm during cold-weather workouts. Right: You never need to sacrifice quality for price when it comes to Old Navy activewear. The High-Rise 7/8-Length Side-Stripe Yoga Legging ($28; oldnavy.com) comes in a deep purplish hue that's surprisingly versatile.
Multicolor stripes
Left: Part of Bandier's just-launched All Access sets, the Floyd Legging ($118; bandier.com) makes a statement paired with the matching Floyd Crop Top. Center: With mesh cutouts and candy-colored stripes, the Lorna Jane Nexus Core Tight ($111; lornajane.com) lets you embrace two popular trends in one. Right: The seriously cool P.E. Nation Crossbar Legging ($150; carbon38.com) has a seven-color stripe on one side and solid green colorblock on the other—so you can rock different looks from every angle.
Stripes + patterns
Left: A solid black side stripe balances out the tropical, surf-inspired pattern on the Nike Hurley Hanoi Legging ($68; nike.com). Center: The Athleta Contender Blossom 7/8 Tight ($89; athleta.com) will have you dreaming of spring with its sweet floral pattern and unexpected navy stripe. Right: Hate wearing the same leggings as everyone else in your spin class? The Upside Good Dinosaur NYC Pant ($99; carbon38.com) is the answer.
To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter