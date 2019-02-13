3 Easy Stretches That Will Relax You Before Bed

Whether you’re an athlete, spin junkie, or are just clocking in extra hours at your office desk, stretching can help prevent injury, loosen up tight muscles, and relax you. And, is there really any better way to chill out and calm your mind than a little me time at the end of the day? We think not.

Jeff Brannigan from Stretch*d, a New York recovery center offering customized experiences using dynamic, assisted stretch methods, demonstrates a few stretches you can practice at bedtime. Here, three exercises to stretch your legs, glutes, and shoulders before hitting the hay.

Foot flexer

Lie on your back with one knee bent and the same foot firmly placed on the floor. Stretch your opposite leg into the air and loop a resistance band around this foot. With both hands, gently pull the resistance band toward your face, feeling the stretch in the back of the leg. After several reps, switch feet.

Gloating glutes

Lying on your back, keep one leg straight and lift your opposite leg. As you bring the leg into your chest, grab hold of your calf and ankle with both hands. Gently pull your leg closer to your chest until you feel a deep stretch in your glute. Repeat several times and switch sides.

Platter + trap tapper

Sitting up straight with your legs crossed, grab one arm above your elbow with your opposite hand, and pull it across your body toward your chest until you feel a stretch in your shoulder. Tip: Make sure to keep your elbow at shoulder height.

After several reps, stretch the same arm over the opposite shoulder as if giving yourself a hug, and use your opposite hand to grab your elbow, gently pushing it towards you until you feel a stretch. Repeat the whole process on the other side.

