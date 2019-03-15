Stressed Out? This Yoga Flow for Beginners Will Help You Let It All Go

Everyday stress is hard to escape: Your work life is madness, your social schedule is overflowing, your mom won’t stop calling you….The list of stressors is endless.

RELATED: 3 Basic Yoga Poses You’ve Been Doing Wrong—and How to Fix Your Form

So how do you cope? A much-needed yoga session may just be the answer.

RELATED: 13 Ways to Beat Stress in 15 Minutes or Less

Yoga gives your mind and muscles a break from the daily ruckus, letting you unwind and find a sense of inner peace. No matter how busy your day is, yoga can help. Yoga instructor Kirby Koo is here with a yoga flow that will have you feeling Zen in no time. Follow along with Koo and feel the anti-stress effects instantly.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter