Stressed Out? This Yoga Flow for Beginners Will Help You Let It All Go

Out with the stress and in with the zen.

By Health.com
Updated March 15, 2019

Everyday stress is hard to escape: Your work life is madness, your social schedule is overflowing, your mom won’t stop calling you….The list of stressors is endless.

So how do you cope? A much-needed yoga session may just be the answer.

Yoga gives your mind and muscles a break from the daily ruckus, letting you unwind and find a sense of inner peace. No matter how busy your day is, yoga can help. Yoga instructor Kirby Koo is here with a yoga flow that will have you feeling Zen in no time. Follow along with Koo and feel the anti-stress effects instantly.

