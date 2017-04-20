A 5-Minute Meditation to Help You Find Your Calm Now

We all experience anxiety differently, but the feeling can be crippling for anyone. Whether you’re overwhelmed by work duties, a challenging relationship, financial struggles, or something else entirely, stress can come with some serious health consequences, from increased inflammation in the body, which has been linked to common diseases like depression and cancer, to digestive problems.

The main issue with stress is that most of us don’t have the time to adequately address its source. So it piles up. And then we feel more stressed. Cue the vicious cycle. To rectify this, we wanted to find a way to beat stress fast. That’s why we asked Yoga Medicine founder Tiffany Cruikshank to lead us in a quickie meditation session that calms the mind without seriously impeding our day.

RELATED: The Best and Worst Ways to Cope With Stress

It all starts with your breath. Focusing on deep breathing can help you connect with the natural ebb and flow of your body patterns. Because you’re probably not in tune with your inhalations and exhalations while you buckle down at your desk every day…

As you settle into your breath, you’ll also feel your mind and body quiet. No micro-managing. No to-do lists. Just you—relaxed—for five minutes.

Ready to get rid of all that mental clutter? Us too. In this video, Tiffany will teach you how to get centered with a guided meditation that only takes five minutes to complete. Simply clear a space in a quiet place and start to inhale and exhale your way to a more mindful, less anxious you. And if you just can’t get enough of Tiffany, visit YogaGlo for more of her classes.