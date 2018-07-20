5 Ways to Keep Vacation From Sabotaging Your Fitness Routine

When you travel to Italy, you don’t pass on the pasta, right? Apply that same mind-set to getting active. Not only do destination-specific activities (like rock climbing in Joshua Tree National Park or surfing in Waikiki) burn a ton of calories, but they are also way more fun than slogging it out on the dreadmill. You can also book unique fitness outings with Airbnb Experiences, which are “activities led by locals who are passionate about sharing their talents and interests in sports, wellness, and getting outdoors—think Muay Thai in Bangkok or a hike to waterfalls in Vancouver,” says Riccardo Ulivi, Airbnb Trips market lead, North America. “Whatever you’re into, you can get a real taste of the destination without sacrificing your workouts.”