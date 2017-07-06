5 Fitness Stars' Top Advice on How to Start Working Out

Let’s face it: if you’ve fallen off—or have yet to jump on—the fitness bandwagon, it can be pretty challenging to get motivated to hit the gym, or go for an early morning run. Sound familiar? Don’t worry, because you’re certainly not alone. Taking that first step towards becoming a dedicated exercise fiend is tough. But luckily, there are tricks that can help you get started. Watch this video to learn tips from five seasoned fitness stars, or check out their advice below:

“Put your shoes by your bed at the end of the day. Wake up and put your yoga mat next to your bed. Do a 5-minute chair yoga routine at your desk. Just start to sneak fitness into your life and it will start to become more and more of a habit.” —Kristin McGee

“I always tell people just to start with 10 minutes a day. Just wake up 10 minutes earlier and try something just for 10 minutes. That 10 minutes becomes 15 minutes, and eventually 30 minutes. And there you’ve got a really good time for fitness!” —Denise Austin

“It doesn’t have to be a HIIT workout, you can start slow—go for a 10-minute walk—and progress from there.” —Katie Austin

“Just start with little movements and reward yourself for tiny things—rolling out your yoga mat, getting out of the car at the gym, stepping onto the treadmill—that’ll help you continue with your goals.” —Jessamyn Stanley

“Take a deep breath, slow down, take it one step at a time. Don’t dream of huge drastic results. Just know it’s really important to take care of your health.” —Tracy Anderson