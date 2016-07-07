Improve Your Balance with a Squat-to-Calf-Raise Move

Watch this video to learn how to do a Squat-to-Calf-Raise exercise with fitness expert Lauren Williams. This move can help improve your balance while also activating the muscles in your legs and glutes. To make it even more challenging, swing your arms when you’re coming down from your squat.

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

For this balance move, start on flat feet and move into a raised position. Find your squat position. Your feet are hip-width apart. Come deep into your squat. From here extend and rise up onto your toes and then back down. To make it harder you can add your arms.