The 7 Best Sports Bras for Runners

No matter your cup size, these stylish and functional sports bras will keep you in place while you run.
Finding a sports bra that delivers plenty of support for a run isn't just about comfort; it can make or break your workout. "A poorly fitting sports bra can create unnecessary and painful chafing and rob you of the high-level support you need to kick it hard in the gym or on the field," LaJean Lawson, PhD, an exercise science professor at Oregon State University who has studied breast motion for over 25 years, told Health in a previous interivew.
If you're after the perfect high-impact sports bra while you log miles, look no further. These on-trend picks will keep you comfortable and supported with every step.
1
Starter Reversible Seamless Racerback
A pullover that's reversible and won't break the bank—now that's something to smile about. Also good: The brand's DRI-STAR fabric will keep you cool and dry throughout even your sweatiest workouts.
2
Panache Wired Sports Bra
Well-endowed? This underwire bra is sized up to a J cup! Plus, a back hook converts straps to a racerback, and mesh panels at the shoulder and bust encourage plenty of airflow.
3
Jockey Power Edge Seamfree Racerback Bra
A wide bottom band keeps everything in place in this wire-free bra; seamless fabric helps nix potential chafing.
4
2(X)IST Micro Sports Bra
Holy trifecta! This supporter is cute and comfy—and will totally keep you cool when your workout starts to heat up. Hooray!
5
CW-X Soft Cup Running Bra
This no-frills model, which holds you up while you log miles, feels like a second skin. Also handy: an airy, full-mesh back.
6
New Balance NB Studio Bra
Don't let those skimpy straps fool you; they pack a lot of supportive power. Available in three colorful hues and basic black.
7
Lululemon Speed Up Bra
Pricey? Yes. But this soft, super-supportive and run-specific topper is worth it.