Soon, You'll Be Able to Print Your Instagram Photos on Your Sneakers

Customizable sneakers are about to get a lot more, well, custom.

For years, fitness fanatics have been able to personalize their kicks online, choosing the color of fabrics, laces, and logos. Now, Adidas has released a teaser for an app that will allow you to print its ZX Flux shoe ($85, adidas.com) with—wait for it—your own photos. The miadidas app will hit the iPhone and Android app stores in August. No word on whether customization will be at an additional charge, or how long it will take for the shoes to show up at your door. (And, yes, the ZX Flux is a men's style, but it starts at size 4, which is roughly equivalent to a women's 5.)

So those painstakingly filtered Instagram shots of your favorite running trail or your go-to workout mantra could be ON your feet.

Watch the full promo video via the Adidas Originals Instagram account:

