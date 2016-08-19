High-Tech Fitness Gear That Will Change the Way You Work Out

These data-driven fitness gadgets are about to revolutionize your workouts.
While we still love a good wrist wearable, the latest way to track your training goals is with tech-savvy workout gear—ranging from jump ropes to jogging shoes to smart clothing—that syncs to an app and analyzes your sweat data for real-time guidance. Here, three genius new products on the market that monitor your movements and give you fast feedback to help you reach your fitness goals.
1
Tech-savvy jump rope
LED lights on the SmartRope display your jump count midair. The rope also tracks calorie burn, time, and your progress. It comes in three sleek metallic colors: Chrome, gold, and black.
2
High-tech bra
The OMBra (available soon) is all the support you need—literally. The high-tech sports bra monitors heart rate, breathing, and calorie burn, plus keeps the girls in check. While not available for purchase yet, you can submit your email address to get early access as soon as it launches.
3
Bluetooth-equipped running shoes
Your regular sneakers just got a major upgrade. The Altra IQ, a Bluetooth-equipped running shoe, records your metrics (think foot strike and cadence), then offers form adjustments.