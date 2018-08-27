3 Common Yoga Poses You’re Probably Doing Wrong—And How to Fix Them

If you aren’t posing correctly, you’re not only depriving yourself of the benefits of yoga, but the misplacement could potentially lead to injury (yikes!). Even if you practice yoga on the reg, you can easily find yourself in autopilot mode, and potentially allow your stances to become less disciplined. Sky Ting Yoga co-founder Krissy Jones is here to demonstrate the right way to nail three common poses you might be getting wrong.

With side-by-side video clips, Jones shows us exactly how to execute the pigeon pose, side plank, and wheel pose so you will look and feel your best while practicing yoga. These poses are great hip openers and allow for increased flexibility of the spine while strengthening your wrist, legs, and core. Use these helpful tips to fix your form and get the very most out of your next vinyasa class.

Pigeon pose

The fix: Keep hips square.

Side plank

The fix: Make sure your hips are in line with your shoulders.

Wheel pose

The fix: Strongly press away from the floor and bring your feet to a parallel position.