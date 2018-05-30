The Co-Founder of NYC's Trendiest Yoga Studio Shows Us 3 Big Mistakes She Sees

Before settling onto the mat in your next yoga class, it’s important to consider the basics. By revisiting the proper way to hit some of the most popular poses, you can ensure you’ll be engaging the right muscles and preventing injury. In this video, yoga instructor and co-founder of New York-based studio Sky Ting, Chloe Kernaghan demonstrates how to fix three poses that are incorrectly executed more often than we’d think.

If you’re doing a pose all wrong over and over again, you won’t reap the gains you’d hoped for–and misplacement can also lead to injury. By demonstrating the correct modification for each pose, Kernaghan shows us how to master the low lunge, four-limbed staff, and supported warrior III without harming our bodies. These poses work to support the knees, strengthen the back, and work the core. Whether you’re a regular yogi or a total rookie, anyone practicing yoga can benefit from these simple adjustments.

Anjaneyasana (Low Lunge)

The fix: Move your hips forward.

Chaturanga (Four-Limbed Staff)

The fix: Lengthen the neck and roll shoulders down your back.

Virabhadrasana III (Supported Warrior III)

The fix: Square your hips and keep them pointed toward the floor.