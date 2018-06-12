This 10-Minute Yoga Flow Will Loosen Up Your Tight Hips

Stuck in front of a computer all day? Spending too much time parked in your desk chair can trigger your muscles to relax and deactivate—which doesn’t necessarily sound like a bad thing, except that over time it can lead to tight hips.

Excessively tight hips can have an effect on your workouts and even your sex life (yikes). Weightlifters with tight hips aren’t able to find a nice, deep squat, and runners end up with a shorter stride and a slower pace. In the bedroom, tight hips can limit your range of motion during intercourse, and the number of positions you and your partner can try.

RELATED VIDEO: The Co-Founder of NYC's Trendiest Yoga Studio Shows Us 3 Big Mistakes She Sees

This 10-minute yoga flow designed to open up your hips might be exactly what we all need in our lives. In the video above, yoga instructor Chloe Kernaghan, the co-founder of New York studio Sky Ting, demonstrates a series of moves that will help with your flexibility, movement, and comfort.

Kernaghan starts the yoga flow with the reclined pigeon pose, which warms up the hips and works the outer thighs. She encourages trying to pull your knee closer to your chest, which helps you get a deeper stretch in the outer seam of the opposite hip. “If the hips are super tight, you’re welcome to take a little bit of a rocking action from right to left, but sometimes staying in stillness and just taking some deep breaths is plenty to start to open up,” says Kernaghan.

She then moves to a cross-legged seat, and tells us that we eventually want ankles and knees stacked. If the hips feel tight in this position, she recommends using a block or blanket. Kernaghan points out that “hips can be so different between the right and left sides of the body,” and tells us to pay attention to the difference, and what’s going on in our physical space.

Later Kernaghan demos a lizard pose, and explains that it’s good to rock back and forth in this position to get the thigh bones deeper into their own sockets. She wraps up the flow by having us lie on our backs, to allow the heat that we’ve conjured through our hips to release into the floor.