SignsYoureOutOfShape Is the Hilarious Monday Hashtag You Needed

These tweets are all too relatable.
On the first day of a new week, our social media feeds are typically brimming with #MondayMotivation posts about how to make great choices, and live your very best life. While we’re often grateful for the inspo, those posts can sometimes feel, well, a little overwhelming—which is why we were so thrilled to see #SignsYoureOutOfShape trending on Twitter this morning.
Everyone goes through fitness slumps; and many of these tweets are hilariously relatable, which makes #SignsYoureOutOfShape the perfect hashtag to enjoy as you recover from the summer weekend. We've rounded up a few of our favorite "signs" below.
Kudos to these Twitter users for capturing how we all feel some of the time—and for doing so first thing on a Monday morning.