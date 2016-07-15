This Side Lunge to Knee Drive Move Can Help Improve Your Balance

In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams shows us how to challenge your balance by pushing off from a side lunge. Bonus: This powerful move is also great for your glutes!

Health.com
July 15, 2016

In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams shows us how to challenge your balance by pushing off from a side lunge. Bonus: This powerful move is also great for your glutes!

RELATED: 7 Exercises to Fix Muscle Imbalances

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

For this move, you're going to challenge your balance by pushing off from a lunge and then into a balanced position. Start with your feet together. Come into a low side lunge. Now, push off and balance on your standing leg. Repeat that, and then make sure you do both sides. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up