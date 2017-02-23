4 Ways to Fix Your Form to Get Better Results from Your Shoulder Press

You already squat like a star and regularly practice your push-ups. But have you truly mastered your go-to exercises? According to Mark Milburn, a certified trainer and star of the Bravo show Timber Creek Lodge, you might not be doing your favorite workout moves to their full potential. He explains to Health that even if you feel like you’re doing everything right at the gym, a few tiny tweaks could make a big difference in terms of helping you achieve the results you’re looking for.

That’s why we’re reviewing shoulder presses—one of the more basic moves you probably do all the time—to make sure you’re truly doing them properly.

In this video, Milburn focuses on pulling the entire body into proper alignment for a more efficient shoulder press. As an added bonus, doing a shoulder press correctly will help to strengthen your muscles, and it’s also a great form of injury prevention.

Curious about how you can improve your other go-to exercises?