The Shape + Health Women's Half Marathon Is Back! Here's How to Sign Up

After getting cancelled because of COVID, our annual race is on for April 2022. Here's everything you need to know about pricing, registration, and other details.

For the past two years, the half marathon jointly sponsored by Health and our sister publication, Shape, was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Now, we're thrilled to announce that the Shape + Health Women's Half Marathon is back and will take place on April 10, 2022 in Central Park in New York City.

If you're not quite up for 13.1 miles, there's a shorter option available for the 2022 race, too. Instead of running the full half marathon, runners can complete a 5.8-mile loop instead. The sign up costs for both races, presented in partnership with New York Road Runners (NYRR), are as follows:

The half-marathon (13.1 miles) is $75 for NYRR members or $85 for nonmembers.

The 5.8-mile loop is $35 for NYRR members or $45 for nonmembers.

Friends and family members are invited to cheer on participants along the course on the day of the race. After the race, attendees will make their way to Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell, where the Race Day Festival will take place—featuring live music, raffles, and an awards ceremony.

Registration for the Shape + Health Women's Half Marathon will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 16. Click here to register for the 13.1-mile run or here for the 5.8-mile run, and to learn more about the event. (Shape and Health are both part of Dotdash Meredith.)