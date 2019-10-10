Health and Shape Are Hosting a Women's Half-Marathon! Here’s How to Register

Image zoom Meredith

Health is proud to announce that we've joined our sister publication, Shape, as a sponsor of their annual women's half-marathon: the Shape + Health Half-Marathon. Next year's race will be held on Sunday, April 19 in New York City's Central Park, and registration opens today!

In addition to our new partnership as co-sponsors, the event will feature a new 5.8 mile race. This race is a great option for runners who are looking for something shorter than the traditional 13.1 mile half-marathon. Both courses promise beautiful views of Central Park and a team of supporters cheering you on.

Next year marks the 17th anniversary of the annual race, which attracts thousands of marathoners who cross the finish line and prove that #WomenRunTheWorld. Past years have even included appearances from runners like three-time Olympian Deena Kastor, who set new course records in 2014. NBC and MSNBC anchors Natalie Morales, Hoda Kotb, and Mika Brzezinski also hosted and participated in the race.

When it comes down to it, the Shape + Health Half-Marathon is really about bringing women of all ages and backgrounds together for a day of fun, fitness, and camaraderie. Whether you're coming from across the country or from around the corner, join us in Central Park for an unforgettable event.

Follow the event on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates and news—and also follow Health and Shape for content about how to get your body ready for race day!

