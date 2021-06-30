It's easy to look at celebrity snapshots of their workouts and assume they just don't sweat like the rest of us. But Selena Gomez just dropped a video on TikTok that makes it clear she works out hard.

In the video, the 28-year-old singer-actress can be seen wearing a cropped gray T-shirt and black bike shorts, along with newly-dyed blonde hair and no makeup. "Feeling great…but also 😅," she wrote in the caption.

The TikTok shows Gomez being led through a series of grueling exercises with the help of a trainer, including overhead arm raises and weighted squats. A buddy joins in at one point, and they all work through a bunch of different moves, including weighted leg lifts, donkey kicks, stretches, and crunches with a medicine ball.

At the end, a clearly sweaty Gomez mops her face with a towel, and fair—she's doing a lot. Still, she looks happy and energized.

People cheered her on in the comments. "YOU LOOK AMAZING," one wrote. "I heard Selena Gomez was working out so I started working out," someone else said. "Selena is coming back stronger than ever, proud," another person said.

Gomez hasn't said much in public about her workout routines, but her trainer Amy Rosoff Davis previously told Byrdie that she likes to have her client do interval and circuit training, working through "toning mixed with cardio and stretching."

Davis also more than OK with switching up Gomez's workout plan on any given day, saying that "listening to her body" is important. "Sometimes we just do yoga and stretching, and sometimes we hit it hard," Davis said. "Working out, just like life, should be a balance."

Gomez likes to keep things fresh, too, with Davis saying that the two will "do everything from Pilates to hiking to dance cardio to circuit training to yoga and spinning—the list goes on."

Despite going for it in her latest TikTok, Gomez has admitted that she's not exactly obsessed with exercising. "I don't love working out, but I find myself going on YouTube and doing workout videos," she told Marie Claire last year. "Anything from old-school workout videos to more current ones."

Here's to hoping Gomez keeps giving us glimpses of her totally relatable workout routines in the future.