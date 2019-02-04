The 5 Best Running Leggings, According to Women Who Run Every Day

Whether you’re an avid marathon runner or a casual jogger who likes to pound the pavement from time to time, the last thing any runner wants to deal with is uncomfortable or ill-fitting workout clothes that throw you off your pace—after all, running is hard enough as it is. That’s why it’s so important to do your research ahead of time and choose the right running apparel that’ll fit seamlessly on your body and never distract you from your workout.

When it comes to women’s running leggings, there are a few key features to consider. Since running tends to include lots of sweating, you’ll want to make sure you choose a pair made with moisture-wicking fabric that won’t trap sweat and leave you feeling drenched after a run (regardless of the season). Mesh panels are another addition you can look for that’ll add even more breathability to the leggings. If you’re an outdoor runner, you should also consider fabric thickness—opt for winter-ready leggings, like Under Armour’s ColdGear Authentic Women’s Leggings ($50; underarmour.com), that are thermal or fleece-lined for added warmth during the colder months, and go with lightweight and thinner fabrics in the summer, like Nike’s Pro Fit tights ($48; zappos.com).

Another important factor to look for in workout leggings is comfort. Choose options that have four-way stretch for optimal freedom of movement and a snug (but comfortable) fit that’ll stay in place no matter what—because there’s really nothing more frustrating than having to pause your run to pull up sagging pants. Aside from fit and material, many running leggings boast other crucial features—like super convenient inner pockets for storing your keys, credit card, or phone during a run, and reflective stripes for safety during nighttime or early morning runs when it’s dark out.

To help you find the best running leggings for women, we tapped a few hard-core runners to hear their favorites. You’ll find all of their recommendations, below, that cover a wide variety of selections—so whether you’re looking for a high-waisted fit that’ll never fall down, options to keep you warm in winter weather, or the best compression leggings for injury recovery, you’ll find something that works for you here. With any of these picks, you’ll never have to worry about bothersome leggings distracting you from getting a great run in.

